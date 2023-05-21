World Bee Day observed in North Garo Hills

HT Bureau

Guwahati, May 20: World Bee Day was observed at Mendipathar Multi Coperative Society Hall, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Saturday whereby a large number of bee keepers, farmers, master bee keepers were enlightened on the significance of the programme.

The programme which was organised by District Horticulture Office, Resubelpara under the theme “Bee Engaged – in Pollinator friendly agricultural production” emphasised on generating awareness of bees as pollinators and their contribution to the environment.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, JRT Sangma, additional deputy commissioner, NGH urged bee keepers to enhance their bee keeping activity by seeking technical assistance and financial support through various government departmental schemes, viz; horticulture, DCIC, MBDA etc.

He further remarked that the locally available honey in the region and the state in general has a huge commercial demand outside the state owing to its purity, nutritional and medicinal qualities. However, the dearth in the availability of such honey is yet to meet the quantitative demand.

Speaking sideline on the theme of the programme Sangma added that it was imperative to protect bees who are pollinators for their significant role in creating food security and preserving the ecosystem.

During the inaugural speech, Canning S Shabong, district horticulture officer, NGH highlighted the objective of the programme and said that the programme aimed to draw awareness among the people on the importance of bees in the existence of the environment and the apiculture mission as one of the components for sustainable livelihood generation.

Enlightening the gathering on the initiatives of the government in upscaling agri – horticultural production through bee keeping, Salma Momin, asst. director of horticulture, informed under Apiculture Mission 2.0, so far five clusters have been identified in the district wherein a minimum of 50 bee keepers each would be provided bee boxes, other equipments and hands on training on bee rearing.

The State’s lone Integrated Bee Development Centre (IBDC) at Sambrak Seed Farm, North Garo Hills would also serve the people in scientific honey processing, value addition, bottling, labeling and marketing once the Centre gets functional Momin added.

During the programme, functional manager of dcic, NR Marak also addressed bee keepers entrepreneurs and apprised them of the department’s scheme on bee keeping.

As part of the programme, promotion of various local honey products by different Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs were put on display. Interactive session with master bee keepers were also held towards the culmination of the programme.