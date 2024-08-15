28 C
Conrad Sangma inaugurates Oyster Mushroom Cluster in Mendipathar

Project worth Rs 10 crore implemented by Mendipathar Multi Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd

Updated:
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma recently inaugurated the Oyster Mushroom Cluster (Common Facility Center) under SFURTI scheme (MSME) along with gap funding from Government of Meghalaya at Jampara, Mendipathar, North Garo Hills.

The oyster mushroom cluster in Jampara claims to be one of the first mushroom processing units in the North East region. The unit is fully equipped with solar power panel whereby its machineries would be operational entirely through solar energy.

The project which cost at Rs 10 crore is being implemented by Mendipathar Multi Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd. through the technical support of Madhukar Livelihood Foundation, New Delhi and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati as the nodal agency.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma speaking as the chief guest on the occasion said the common facility center for mushroom production would support 634 registered farmers on value addition of oyster mushroom, developing in-house spawn etc; thereby enhancing the livelihood of the farmers of the district.

The facility would also addressed the rising demand for mushroom in the state.

Endorsing job opportunity for the people of the region, Sangma said the facility would create employment for the youth under skilled and semi skilled criteria and would also benefit 1000 farmers in the initial phase.

Sangma pressed upon the gathering for concerted efforts from all individuals and stakeholders for the successful implementation of the project.

President of Madhukar Livelihood Foundation, Vineeth Madhukar in his address expressed his joy at the inauguration of the oyster mushroom cluster where he informed that the project was conceptualized in 2019 and with dedication and commitment of the founder of Madhukar Livelihood Foundation, Lt. Ashok Madhukar and Sister Rose that the project could see the light of day.

He informed the project was designed with the integrated support system for the farmers including access to appropriate technology, funds, human resource and market.

The facility would produce mushroom marketable products such as dehydrated mushroom, powder mushroom, pickles, soup mixes, chutney mixes etc,.

Sister Rose Kayathinkara, President & Secretary of Mendipathar Multi Purpose Co-operation Society extolled the project departments for their encouragement and support and hoped that the facility would support not only oyster mushroom farmers but also the horti and agriculture farmers simultaneously.

She also apprised the gathering that from the inception of the project till its completion many farmers have undergone training, productive activity and has also supported farmers with better cultivation practices.

As part of the programme, 3 best mushroom producers of the district were felicitated by the chief minister.

The chief minister also flagged off vehicles for rubber latex collection.

Among others who spoke during the programme were Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J Sangma and NGH’s Deputy Commissioner AK Singh.

