World’s tallest railway Pier ‘Noney Bridge’ nears completion

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: The world’s tallest railway pier bridge, the

construction of Noney Bridge which stands at an astonishing

height of 141 metres has reached 80 per cent completion.

The bridge is an integral part of the 111-kilometre-long Jiribam-

Imphal railway line project which will connect Imphal, the

capital city of Manipur, with the rest of the country. The

Jiribam-Imphal railway project is characterised by multiple

tunnels, with a total tunnel length of 61.32 km, inclusive of the

construction of 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges.

Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of

Northeast Frontier Railway however said, “At this moment it is

quite difficult to say when works of the Noney bridge will be

fully completed due to the ongoing unrest in Manipur. Though

we are trying our best to complete the project at the earliest,

the prevailing law and order situation in the state is hindering

the progress of the work”.

“Once completed, the bridge will represent as a testament to

human ingenuity and engineering prowess as the sheer

magnitude of the structure will be an awe-inspiring,

symbolising a commitment to overcoming geographical

challenges to ensure seamless rail connectivity,” he added.