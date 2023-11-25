World’s tallest railway Pier ‘Noney Bridge’ nears completion

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 24: The world’s tallest railway pier bridge, the
construction of Noney Bridge which stands at an astonishing
height of 141 metres has reached 80 per cent completion.
The bridge is an integral part of the 111-kilometre-long Jiribam-
Imphal railway line project which will connect Imphal, the
capital city of Manipur, with the rest of the country. The
Jiribam-Imphal railway project is characterised by multiple
tunnels, with a total tunnel length of 61.32 km, inclusive of the
construction of 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges.
Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of
Northeast Frontier Railway however said, “At this moment it is
quite difficult to say when works of the Noney bridge will be
fully completed due to the ongoing unrest in Manipur. Though
we are trying our best to complete the project at the earliest,
the prevailing law and order situation in the state is hindering
the progress of the work”.
“Once completed, the bridge will represent as a testament to
human ingenuity and engineering prowess as the sheer
magnitude of the structure will be an awe-inspiring,
symbolising a commitment to overcoming geographical
challenges to ensure seamless rail connectivity,” he added.