Yaba tablets worth Rs 60 Lakh seized in Agartala

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 1: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Agartala Railway Station seized Yaba tablets valued at ₹60 lakh and detained a man traveling on the Lokmanya Tilak Express, which arrived from Mumbai late Wednesday night.

BK Sinha, assistant commandant of RPF, shared details of the operation. “During a routine inspection at Jirania Railway Station, our personnel identified a suspicious individual. Upon questioning, he could not provide satisfactory answers about his luggage. A thorough search of his belongings revealed approximately 200 packets of Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth ₹60 lakh. This is a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities on trains,” Sinha said.

The detained individual has been identified as Habibul Rehman, a resident of Udaipur in the Gomati District of Tripura.

“Rehman claimed he boarded the train in Silchar and had received the bag from someone at Badarpur to deliver it in Agartala,” the official added.

The RPF continues to intensify its vigilance and operations to combat drug trafficking through the railways.

