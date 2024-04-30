24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Youth Congress demonstrates seeking more centres for banking examination

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, April 29: Hundreds of Youth Congress activists on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd (TSCBL) headquarters here, demanding that banking examinations be conducted at several places in the state, besides capital Agartala.

The TSCBL has already said that the written examination, to be conducted by the IBPS, for filling up 156 posts in different capacities will not be possible to be held in other places in the state due to constraints in sitting capacity.

“The RSCBL and the IBPS had tried their best to conduct the written examination for filling up 156 posts in the state, but arranging 19,664 seats for the applicants is not possible in the state,” the Managing Director of the bank, B C Roy, said.

Due to constraints in sitting capacity, the bank has decided to request the applicants to go to cities like Silchar, Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tezpur, all in neighbouring Assam, and Agartala, to appear for the banking examinations, he had said earlier.

Demanding a reversal of the decision to force job aspirants to go outside the state to appear for the examination scheduled on May 3, 4 and 5, the Youth Congress staged a demonstration in front of the bank headquarters.

“We want the bank authority to ensure all applicants appear for the scheduled examinations in the state because going outside the state is quite expensive. There are many poor job aspirants, who would not be able to bear the expenditure, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000,” said Youth Congress state president Nilkamal Saha.

“Besides, job aspirants are not getting train tickets for travelling outside the state. That is why the Yuba Congress is demanding that the examinations be held in the home state,” Saha said.

He said the bank has already collected Rs.1.70 crore by selling more than 19,000 forms for filling up the 156 posts in different categories. (PTI)

