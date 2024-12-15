Youths below 45 years can become mandal presidents in Tripura

AGARTALA, Dec 14: BJP activists, who are below 45 years of age, would be eligible for ‘Mandal’ presidents in Tripura as the party’s central leadership instructed the state unit to bring new faces to strengthen the organisation in assembly segments, a saffron camp leader said on Saturday.

Those who have already completed two terms as ‘Mandal’ presidents are unlikely to get another chance to lead the party at local levels, he said.

“The party’s central leadership has instructed the state unit to bring new faces whose age is below 45 years at the ‘Mandal’ level. The move is aimed at preparing the young generation to lead the party for a long time. We will implement the order in the ongoing party organisational election process,” BJP’s state general secretary Bhagaban Das told PTI.

Those who have already completed two terms as ‘Mandal’ presidents will be “barred from contesting the election for the post this time”, he said.

“This is aimed at bringing new faces, especially young leaders, to the key party position,” he said.

As part of the ongoing election process, the party has already “chosen booth committee presidents”, while elections of ‘Mandal’ presidents will be conducted on Sunday, he said.

Das said BJP’s organisational general secretary for Tripura Ravindra Raju and party in-charge Rajeep Roy are expected to join its core committee meeting on Sunday.

Chief minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and senior party leaders will also be present in the meeting.

“Organisational matters, including membership drive and election at ‘Mandal’ levels, are scheduled to be discussed in the meeting,” he added. (PTI)