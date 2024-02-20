16.1 C
‘Zero Scrap Mission’ gaining momentum over Northeast Frontier Railway

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: Railway has taken significant steps to identity and dispose of various types of scrap as part of its ‘Zero Scrap Mission’. To make the mission a success, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) ensured that each division, workshop and sheds is free from scrap material.

During the drive under ‘Zero Scrap Mission’, the NFR has sold 12542 MT scrap rails/p-way materials and 8268 MT of miscellaneous scrap items till December 31 last year. It has also sold 12 diesel locomotives, 157 coaches and 122 wagons during this period.

Up to December 31 last year, the NFR has sold Rs 103.55 crores worth scrap rails, P-Way material, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives, which is 3.19% higher corresponding to last year sale value of Rs. 100.35 crores.

The ‘Zero Scrap Mission’ drive has not only generated revenue for Indian Railways, but will also create the space for accumulating other material including scrap. Under this mission, continuous monitoring is ensured to keep the stations, depots, sheds, workshops and sections scrap free. This monitoring has not only helped in surpassing the scrap sale target, but also improved the aesthetics of stations, workplaces and surrounding areas. It has also helped to keep the railway premises clean and environment friendly.

