Zoramthanga claims ‘wave’ in favour of MNF

AIZAWL, Oct 14: Mizoram chief minister and Mizo National Front

(MNF) president Zoramthanga has claimed that a “wave” in favour of

the ruling party is growing as assembly polls draw nearer.

The chief minister was addressing the MNF’s campaign kickoff

programme in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town.

Addressing party workers, Zoramthanga said the MNF is confident of

retaining power as the party’s influence is steadily increasing over

the past few months and a “wave was discernible” in its favour.

“There are people who pray more than us that the MNF retains

power,” the chief minister said. The MNF president said that his

party stands for the unity of all Zo ethnic tribes irrespective of their

domicile and works for their well-being.

He said that MNF government has objected the Centre’s directive to

deport refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

On the state’s financial condition, Zoramthanga, who also holds the

finance portfolio, said that the state has been greatly impacted by

the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of which development projects

could not be expedited as planned.

He said that Mizoram also did not receive its share of taxes and

grants from the Centre and its own tax collections were lower due to

the pandemic.

Despite these financial constraints and other hurdles, development

projects were not halted, he said.

The chief minister also said that the state also currently hosts over

50,000 refugees and internally displaced people from Myanmar,

Bangladesh and Manipur. (PTI)