Zoramthanga claims ‘wave’ in favour of MNF

AIZAWL, Oct 14: Mizoram chief minister and Mizo National Front
(MNF) president Zoramthanga has claimed that a “wave” in favour of
the ruling party is growing as assembly polls draw nearer.
The chief minister was addressing the MNF’s campaign kickoff
programme in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town.
Addressing party workers, Zoramthanga said the MNF is confident of
retaining power as the party’s influence is steadily increasing over
the past few months and a “wave was discernible” in its favour.
“There are people who pray more than us that the MNF retains
power,” the chief minister said. The MNF president said that his
party stands for the unity of all Zo ethnic tribes irrespective of their
domicile and works for their well-being.
He said that MNF government has objected the Centre’s directive to
deport refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.
On the state’s financial condition, Zoramthanga, who also holds the
finance portfolio, said that the state has been greatly impacted by
the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of which development projects
could not be expedited as planned.
He said that Mizoram also did not receive its share of taxes and
grants from the Centre and its own tax collections were lower due to
the pandemic.
Despite these financial constraints and other hurdles, development
projects were not halted, he said.
The chief minister also said that the state also currently hosts over
50,000 refugees and internally displaced people from Myanmar,
Bangladesh and Manipur. (PTI)