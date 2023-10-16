MNF will return to power in Mizoram, hopeful of bagging 25- 35 seats: Zoramthanga

AIZAWL, Oct 15: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on

Sunday asserted that his party, the Mizo National Front, will

return to power and bag 25-35 seats in the upcoming polls

for the 40-member assembly.

He also claimed that the Congress, which was ousted by the

MNF in the 2018 polls, could draw a blank in this year’s

election to be held on November 7.

“We are busy preparing ourselves for the upcoming assembly

polls. We are really hopeful that we shall be able to win the

majority and form the government (again)… I am expecting

between 25 and 35 seats,” Zoramthanga told PTI Video in an

interview.

“As far as the Congress is concerned, if they can get one or

two seats, we’ll deem them lucky; otherwise they can get

none… The BJP, at the most, might get two seats and they

may also get nil… and our opponent, the Zoram People’s

Movement (ZPM), if they cross 10 (seats), the party will be

lucky… Therefore, for us, there is a lot of chance to form the

government,” he said.

The ruling MNF is vying for a second straight term in the 2023

assembly polls. In all, it has ruled for three terms since

Mizoram became a state in 1987 after the then prime

minister Rajiv Gandhi signed the Mizo peace accord, while

the Congress has had four terms in power.

In the 2018 assembly election, the MNF had secured 26

seats, the Congress managed five seats, the BJP won one

seat, while the ZPM clinched eight seats.

Earlier this week, addressing party workers, Zoramthanga

had said the MNF is confident of retaining power as its

influence was steadily increasing over the past few months

and a “wave was discernible” in its favour.

Zoramthanga, during the interview, also said that despite the

Covid-19 pandemic, his government has managed to usher in

development throughout Mizoram.

“We have been in power for five years, but it has been an

unlucky period due to the Covid-19 pandemic… the economy

breaks down like it happens in other parts of the world…

Nevertheless, we tried our best and development to a great

extent, is spreading across Mizoram,” he said. (PTI)