30 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 13, 2024
type here...

ZSUM expresses deep sorrow over demise Tribal leader

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 12: The Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur (ZSUM) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of RK Ajin, s/o of Late. Lungsudinang from C. Centre Tamenglong ward No 7, Tamenglong district, Manipur, on Friday at Max Super specialty Hospital, Saket in New Delhi. He is survived by his beloved wife, two sons, two daughters and a granddaughter.

Ajin was a serving president of All Manipur Tribal Union (AMTU) “which organization had defended the rights of the tribal people tooth and nail and it had filed a litigation to the High Court of Manipur because the Meiteis are advanced community who have outgrowth the status of ST, therefore, their demand is both legally and constitutionally not tenable,” ZSUM said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

On this day of mourning over the loss of “our great soul, we, the Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur and former leaders have jointly shared this painful moment together with the bereaved family members, and prayed to God Almighty to grant him eternal rest in the heavenly abode”.

ZSUM also said it fondly remembers his great contributions towards our Zeliangrong community, who had served in the Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur (ZSUM), in the year 1987-1988. ZSUM further said Ajin’s humility and “uncountable sacrifices” rendered during his tenure as a student leader will always remain as a remarkable example for “our younger generations in the days to come”.

ZSUM further said RK Ajin’s zeal to spread unity and brotherhood amongst “our community will never be forgotten even though he is no more with us here today”. (NNN)

Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes Best Romantic Places In Goa Advantages Of Mango Leaves Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer