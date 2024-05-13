ZSUM expresses deep sorrow over demise Tribal leader

IMPHAL, May 12: The Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur (ZSUM) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of RK Ajin, s/o of Late. Lungsudinang from C. Centre Tamenglong ward No 7, Tamenglong district, Manipur, on Friday at Max Super specialty Hospital, Saket in New Delhi. He is survived by his beloved wife, two sons, two daughters and a granddaughter.

Ajin was a serving president of All Manipur Tribal Union (AMTU) “which organization had defended the rights of the tribal people tooth and nail and it had filed a litigation to the High Court of Manipur because the Meiteis are advanced community who have outgrowth the status of ST, therefore, their demand is both legally and constitutionally not tenable,” ZSUM said in a statement.

On this day of mourning over the loss of “our great soul, we, the Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur and former leaders have jointly shared this painful moment together with the bereaved family members, and prayed to God Almighty to grant him eternal rest in the heavenly abode”.

ZSUM also said it fondly remembers his great contributions towards our Zeliangrong community, who had served in the Zeliangrong Students’ Union Manipur (ZSUM), in the year 1987-1988. ZSUM further said Ajin’s humility and “uncountable sacrifices” rendered during his tenure as a student leader will always remain as a remarkable example for “our younger generations in the days to come”.

ZSUM further said RK Ajin’s zeal to spread unity and brotherhood amongst “our community will never be forgotten even though he is no more with us here today”. (NNN)