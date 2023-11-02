105th Birth Anniversary Of Pulin Das Observed 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: The 105th birth anniversary of the renowned sports personality, sports organiser, and sports journalist, late Pulin Chandra Das, was observed with great enthusiasm at the India Club in Guwahati on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

This event was meticulously arranged by the Pulin Das Memorial Committee and commenced with the ceremonial lighting of an earthen lamp before the portrait of the revered sports hero.

Distinguished sports organizer Balendra Mohan Chakraborty and former cricketer Bimal Bharali marked the occasion by officially unveiling a sports digital channel entitled ‘Sports for You – Dil Che.’ The programme was formally initiated by Kalyan Kumar Das, the son of Pulin Das and the Secretary of the Pulin Das Memorial Committee.

Nayan Prasad, the President of the Memorial Committee, served as the host for the event, while the esteemed actor Kulda Kumar Bhattacharya graced the occasion as the chief guest. He fondly recollected the remarkable contributions of Pulin Das and reminisced about the prominent sports figures of Guwahati and the state, both pre and post-independence. Kulda Kumar Bhattacharya emphasized that Pulin Das would forever shine as a brilliant star among them and expressed his gratitude to the Pulin Das Memorial Committee for their consistent efforts in commemorating the great man’s birthday year after year.

Former cricketer Badal Thakur, who was also an honoured guest at the event, shared his personal memories of playing alongside Pulin Das. He described Pulin Das as a visionary and disciplined individual, highlighting his tireless efforts in advancing the state of sports in Assam. Badal Thakur asserted that Pulin Das had sacrificed much for the betterment of sports in Assam and deserved the highest honours.

- Advertisement -

In addition to these acknowledgements, eminent sports journalist Subodh Malla Barua was felicitated by the memorial committee with traditional ‘gamosa’ and bouquets in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of sports journalism.