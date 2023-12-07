21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
All Assam Men And Women Prize Money Marathon Competition Organised

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 6: On December 6, 1998, a final football match was organised in Bezapathar Gaon, located in the Dibrugarh District. Tragically, following the match, a devastating accident occurred as the winning team’s players were returning to their residences. Regrettably, 10 players from the victorious team lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. These players hailed from Demow Barua Changmai Gaon.

As December 6, 2023, marks the 25th anniversary of the incident, an annual football competition is organized in memory of the departed players by the Barua Changmai Nabaprabhati Yuba Sangha. To commemorate the 25 years since the tragedy, an All Assam Men and Women prize money Marathon competition was held on Wednesday morning, spanning from Sivasagar Darika to Demow Barua Changmai Playground. Participants from various locations took part in the marathon.

In the Boys category, Tikheswar Kurmi of Golaghat secured the first prize, followed by Bishal Urang of Dibrugarh in the second position and Surjya Das of Morigaon in the third position. A total of 10 players were selected for recognition in the competition.

This marathon event not only serves as a competitive platform but also as a heartfelt tribute to the 10 players who lost their lives 25 years ago in the tragic accident.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
