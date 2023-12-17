17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Arshdeep’s five wicket haul help India beat South Africa by 8 wickets in 1st ODI

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 17: In the first ODI of the three-match series in Johannesburg on Sunday, India trounced South Africa by eight wickets, thanks to debutant Sai Sudarshan’s half-century and Arshdeep Singh’s historic five-wicket haul.

The victory puts India 1-0 up in the series. Chasing 117, Sai Sudarshan kicked off his international career with a splendid drive. Wiaan Mulder, however, broke the partnership between Sai and Ruturaj Gaikwad, dismissing the latter for a meagre five runs. India stood at 23/1 in 3.4 overs.

Shreyas Iyer then took to the crease, opening his innings with a straight drive off the first ball. A boundary by Iyer on Nandre Burger’s delivery helped India cross the 50-run mark in 8.4 overs.

By the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, India was 61/1, with Iyer (28*) and Sudarshan (25*) at the crease. The pair brought up their fifty-run stand in 51 balls. India reached the 100-run mark in 15.1 overs.

Sai scored his maiden ODI fifty in 41 balls, which included eight fours. Iyer scored his 18th ODI fifty in 44 balls, hitting 6 fours and a six. However, he was dismissed for 52 off 45 balls by Phehlukwayo, leaving India at 111/2 in 15.5 overs.

