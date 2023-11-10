23 C
Asian Masters Athletics Championship: 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi wins gold in Shotput, Discus Throw and Javelin Throw

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 10 : Proving that age is no barrier to achievement, 95-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar has won three gold medals at the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship in New Clark City, Philippines.

The New Delhi native clinched the top spot in shotput, discus throw, and javelin throw. Already a world champion, Devi has now added an Asian title to her list of accomplishments.

In the past, she won three gold medals for India at the World Master Athletics Championships in Finland. Her victories have been widely celebrated, as she continues to defy age and make the nation proud.

