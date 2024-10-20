Assam boy Himangshu Talukdar joins Kankanala Sports Group

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 18: Former international table tennis player and renowned sports administrator Himangshu Talukdar has been appointed as the Head of Operations and Strategic Partnerships of Kankanala Sports Group (KSG), stated a release issued by KSG.

Himangshu, based in Guwahati, will lead the Group’s operational and strategic initiatives to strengthen its position as a leader in the Indian sports industry. With a successful track record as the founder of Indian Collegiate Athletic Program (ICAP), Himangshu has consistently championed the development of Indian athletes. His role at Kankanala Sports Group will include expanding strategic partnerships, enhancing operations and building a framework for growth across the company’s franchises.

Kankanala Sports Group is home to several high-profile sports franchises, including INDE Racing – FIM E – Xplorer, Hyderabad Blackhawks – Prime Volleyball League, Telugu Talons – Premier Handball League, Bengaluru AllStars – Poker Sports League and Bengaluru Raptors – Premier Badminton League.

“We are excited to have Himangshu with us at KSG. His vision for sports aligns with our company ethos and culture and he will be a great addition to our growing team,” said Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Chairman & Owner KSG.

Kankanala Sports Group is a premier sports organization, committed to fostering talent and driving growth in Indian sports through its franchises, athlete development programs, and global partnerships. It’s also noteworthy to mention that INDE Racing is India’s first FIM licensed team and INDE Racing has created history by bagging a podium finish (3rd) in its debut season at the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup

