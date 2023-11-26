Assam Rifles Organises Friendly Basketball Match 

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 25: Assam Rifles organised a ‘Friendly Basketball Match’ with local youths of Lokra at Battalion Headquarters, Lokra under Sonitpur district on Saturday.

The aim of the event was to promote the ‘Fit India Movement’ and encourage local youths to adopt a healthy lifestyle. During the basketball match between the seasoned Assam Rifles team and the spirited local youth, the court became a battleground where skill and determination clashed. The disciplined strategy of the Assam Rifles players, honed through rigorous training, faced off against the raw talent and exuberance of the local youth.

The spectators were treated to a display of athleticism and teamwork as both sides showcased their prowess on the court. The game unfolded with intense moments of fast breaks, skillful dribbling, and precision three-pointers.

Ultimately, the match left a lasting impression, making the match not only a competition but also a celebration of the spirit of basketball within the community. A total of 7 players from the Lokra Youth Club & 10 personnel participated in the subject event. The event was witnessed by 59 Assam Rifles personnel and 36 locals with full zeal and enthusiasm.