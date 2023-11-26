18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Assam Rifles Organises Friendly Basketball Match 

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent 

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 25: Assam Rifles organised a ‘Friendly Basketball Match’ with local youths of Lokra at Battalion Headquarters, Lokra under Sonitpur district on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The aim of the event was to promote the ‘Fit India Movement’ and encourage local youths to adopt a healthy lifestyle. During the basketball match between the seasoned Assam Rifles team and the spirited local youth, the court became a battleground where skill and determination clashed. The disciplined strategy of the Assam Rifles players, honed through rigorous training, faced off against the raw talent and exuberance of the local youth.

 

The spectators were treated to a display of athleticism and teamwork as both sides showcased their prowess on the court. The game unfolded with intense moments of fast breaks, skillful dribbling, and precision three-pointers.

Ultimately, the match left a lasting impression, making the match not only a competition but also a celebration of the spirit of basketball within the community. A total of 7 players from the Lokra Youth Club & 10 personnel participated in the subject event. The event was witnessed by 59 Assam Rifles personnel and 36 locals with full zeal and enthusiasm.

7 Famous Street Markets Of India
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It Was A Big Thing When PM Modi  Came To Console...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Famous Street Markets Of India 10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World 10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World