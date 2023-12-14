Assam Rifles Organises Friendly Basketball Match

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 13: Assam Rifles organised a ‘Friendly Basketball Match’ with locals on Tuesday at Battalion headquarter, Lokra, stated a press release.

Assam Rifles recently fostered community spirit by organising a friendly basketball match with a local team at Battalion HQ, Lokra.

This event not only showcased the battalion’s commitment of engaging with the local community but also provided an opportunity for residents to come together, enjoy some friendly competition, and strengthen bonds. Sporting events like these often play a crucial role in promoting camaraderie and mutual understanding between military units and the communities they serve, fostering a sense of unity and shared experiences.

A total of 10 players from the Lokra Dribblers Youth Club & 10 Assam Rifles’ personnel participated in the subject event. The event was witnessed by villagers and Assam Rifles personnel with full zeal and enthusiasm.