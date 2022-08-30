Elite Pro Basketball Signs Top Players From India, Announces Two More ‘Try Outs’

New Delhi, Aug 29: Elite Pro Basketball League is India’s first-of-its-kind 5×5 Pro Basketball League featuring 12 teams filled with rosters of top-level Indian players.

The organisers held India’s biggest try-out in May at Hyderabad which saw over 250 athletes attending it. Now they have announced two more try outs in October to give another platform for basketball players to try their hand out playing in the biggest Basketball league ever organised in India.

- Advertisement -

The league is organised by Elite Pro Basketball Pvt Ltd and is scheduled to begin matches as early as January 2023.

The first round of try out’s saw big names from Indian basketball team like Jagdeep Singh Bains, Pratham Singh, K Ravikumar, Vinay Kaushik, Rachit Singh, Prakash Mishra, Arshdeep Singh amongst others. Out of the 250 odd athletes the league signed over 100 players to play in different teams in the league.

- Advertisement -

The team has been receiving calls from across India asking for more try outs and opportunities to be a part of the league which has compelled the organisers to announce two more try outs one in Chennai between 8-10th October and another in Delhi between 28th and 30th October 2022.

With 12 marquee players already signed, the organisers have signed another 100 odd players who would be playing in the league. These include top Indian Basketball players from the Indian team and also top athletes who excelled in the first try out.

Manik Ohlan, Zeemamudin, Shiv Khoiwal, Prasanna Venkatesh S, Praveen Kumar C, Jeevanantham, Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi, Gaurav Ohlan, Sunil Rathee, Akshay Adhana, Abhishek Rathee, Abhishek Tyagi, Vikas Mor, Princepal Singh Bajwa, Siddhant Shinde, Himanshu Sharma and Abhudaya Yadav are few of the other top names who have been recently signed by the league.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the same, CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt, Ltd. Sunny Bhandarkar said, “The response we have got is immense. A lot of people who couldn’t make out to the try outs had reached out to us asking if we could hold another try out as they wanted to be a part of the biggest Basketball League in India. Hence, we decided to not have 1 but 2 try outs to give budding basketball players to showcase their talent. Through this league and everyone’s support we want to revolutionise the sport of Basketball in India and we will leave no stone unturned till we achieve this goal.” (IANS)