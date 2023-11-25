Assam’s Riyan Parag might soon join the ‘Men in Blue’: BCCI’s Devajit Saikia

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 25: BCCI joint secretary, Devajit Lon Saikia, mentioned on Saturday that Riyan Parag could soon join the national cricket team. Saikia expressed optimism for the future inclusion of more players from Assam in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was addressing a press conference at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

When asked about Parag’s absence from the ongoing T20 series against Australia, despite his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Saikia shared that the selection committee considered including Parag in the T20 squad.

He expressed high regard for Parag and hopes for his soon inclusion in the Indian team. Saikia also expressed hope to see at least four or five players from Assam in the IPL in the near future.

The press conference was held prior to the upcoming T20 match between CWC 2023 finalists India and Australia. The first match of the five-match series was won by a young Indian team by two wickets in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.