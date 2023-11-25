19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 25, 2023
type here...

Assam’s Riyan Parag might soon join the ‘Men in Blue’: BCCI’s Devajit Saikia

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 25: BCCI joint secretary, Devajit Lon Saikia, mentioned on Saturday that Riyan Parag could soon join the national cricket team. Saikia expressed optimism for the future inclusion of more players from Assam in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

- Advertisement -

He was addressing a press conference at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

When asked about Parag’s absence from the ongoing T20 series against Australia, despite his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Saikia shared that the selection committee considered including Parag in the T20 squad.

He expressed high regard for Parag and hopes for his soon inclusion in the Indian team. Saikia also expressed hope to see at least four or five players from Assam in the IPL in the near future.

The press conference was held prior to the upcoming T20 match between CWC 2023 finalists India and Australia. The first match of the five-match series was won by a young Indian team by two wickets in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM chairs meet with industry officials to review CM Atmanirbhar...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World 10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World