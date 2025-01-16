Arunachal Guv presents Bharat Scouts & Guides Rajya Puraskar

ITANAGAR, Jan 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Wednesday presented the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar to 69 scouts and 92 guides during a function at Raj Bhavan here.

Congratulating the awardees, Parnaik, the chief patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides State Association, said the award reflects their dedication, hard work, discipline and commitment to serving society, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

He said the award is not just a recognition, but a responsibility to continue serving with greater zeal. He exhorted the scouts and guides to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism and work for a stronger, united and developed India.

Parnaik said the Bharat Scouts and Guides State Association reflects the true process of how the young minds can be nurtured to become responsible citizens and good leaders.

He advised school students to join the scouts and guides movement, saying it is a wonderful platform to develop leadership skills, discipline, and a sense of responsibility.

Stating that the nation stands on the shoulders of its youth, the governor said, “As scouts and guides, you embody the spirit of ‘nation first’”. Starting in Pasighat in 1948 with 24 boys, the movement now boasts 877 units in 439 schools with 13,183 members. (PTI)

