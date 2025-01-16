22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 16, 2025
type here...

Arunachal Guv presents Bharat Scouts & Guides Rajya Puraskar

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Jan 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Wednesday presented the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar to 69 scouts and 92 guides during a function at Raj Bhavan here.

Congratulating the awardees, Parnaik, the chief patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides State Association, said the award reflects their dedication, hard work, discipline and commitment to serving society, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

- Advertisement -

He said the award is not just a recognition, but a responsibility to continue serving with greater zeal. He exhorted the scouts and guides to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism and work for a stronger, united and developed India.

Related Posts:

Parnaik said the Bharat Scouts and Guides State Association reflects the true process of how the young minds can be nurtured to become responsible citizens and good leaders.

He advised school students to join the scouts and guides movement, saying it is a wonderful platform to develop leadership skills, discipline, and a sense of responsibility.

Stating that the nation stands on the shoulders of its youth, the governor said, “As scouts and guides, you embody the spirit of ‘nation first’”. Starting in Pasighat in 1948 with 24 boys, the movement now boasts 877 units in 439 schools with 13,183 members. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

16 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India