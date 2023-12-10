17 C
Bengaluru FC Part Ways With Head Coach Simon Grayson Amid A Poor Season

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) Amid a modest ISL 2023-24 season, Bengaluru FC on Saturday decided to part ways with head coach Simon Grayson and assistant coach Neil McDonald.

Former India player Renedy Singh will be in-charge of the team till the appointment of a new head coach.

The club and the coaching staff decided to go apart after a heavy 0-4 home defeat against Mumbai FC in their last match on Friday.

Under Grayson, who took charge ahead of the 2022-2023 season, BFC had finished runners-up in last season’s ISL and the Super Cup, besides winning the Durand Cup.

However, BFC are currently placed in ninth slot in the ISL table with a solitary win, four loses and as many draws from nine matches.

