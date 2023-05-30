Chennai Super Kings have been crowned IPL 2023 champions, claiming their fifth title.

Guwahati May 30: In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious over the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets to claim their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 2023 finals.

Batting first, the Gujarat Titans set a formidable target of 214/4 in 20 overs before rain interrupted play. Sai Sudharsan showcased his batting prowess by smashing 96 off just 47 deliveries.

When the match resumed, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs to win in 15 overs. The CSK openers, Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a solid foundation with a 74-run opening partnership. Despite the quick contributions of Ajinkya Rahane (27 in 13 balls) and Ambati Rayadu (19 in 8 balls), GT’s Mohit Sharma mounted a strong comeback with his tight bowling.

In the 12th over, Shivam Dube’s back-to-back sixes off Rashid Khan’s deliveries reduced the required runs to 38 in the final three overs. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. He smashed 10 runs in the last two balls of the match, hitting a six on the penultimate ball and another six on the final delivery to seal the win for CSK.

Earlier in the innings, Sai Sudharsan had been the top scorer for the Gujarat Titans with his blistering 96 off 47 balls, while Wriddhiman Saha played a fantastic knock of 54 runs from 39 balls. Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets for CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one each.

It’s worth noting that the match, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 28th, was rescheduled to the reserve day on Monday.