HT Correspondent

Jorhat, Oct 5: Gohain Tekela Football Club got league points in A Division Football League. In a league match playing in the ground of Jorhat Stadium on Thursday Gohain Tekela defeated Radiant Club by 3-0 goals.

- Advertisement -

Robert Ushan netted two goals and Akash Gogoi scored one goal in favour of Gohain Tekela Club. Friday’s match – Napathya Club vs Victoria Club.