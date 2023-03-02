20 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 2, 2023
type here...

Guwahati Jr Tennis tourney from March 19

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: The sixth edition of the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship-2023, organised by Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), will be held at RG Baruah Sports Complex, Nehru Stadium here from March 19-24. Organising secretary Bhaskar Sarma informed in a press release that the championship will be held for both Boy’s and Girl’s Singles – under 12, 14 and 18 years respectively.

- Advertisement -

All the winners will be awarded with a cash scholarship. The championship will carry a total of Rs. 2,10,000/- only as a cash scholarship. The Boy’s and Girl’s Singles – under 18 years category winner will receive Rs. 10,000/- and finalist will receive Rs. 8,000/- and in the under – 14 years winner will receive Rs. 7,000/- and finalist will receive Rs. 6,000/- while in the under- 12 category the winner will receive Rs. 6,000/- and finalist will receive Rs. 6,000/- as cash scholarship respectively.

Cash scholarships will be awarded to the players from the quarter-final stage in all categories. The signing-in will be held on March 18 from 2 pm to 6 pm. Participants who signed-in will be considered for draws only.

Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits
Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits
9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India
9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India
Places to Visit in Northeast India
Places to Visit in Northeast India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Matthew Kuhnemann: From playing Shield cricket two weeks ago to maiden...

The Hills Times - 0
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA Sunny Leone Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In These Western Outfits 9 Iconic Monuments Built By Women In India Places to Visit in Northeast India