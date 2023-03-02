Guwahati Jr Tennis tourney from March 19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: The sixth edition of the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship-2023, organised by Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), will be held at RG Baruah Sports Complex, Nehru Stadium here from March 19-24. Organising secretary Bhaskar Sarma informed in a press release that the championship will be held for both Boy’s and Girl’s Singles – under 12, 14 and 18 years respectively.

- Advertisement -

All the winners will be awarded with a cash scholarship. The championship will carry a total of Rs. 2,10,000/- only as a cash scholarship. The Boy’s and Girl’s Singles – under 18 years category winner will receive Rs. 10,000/- and finalist will receive Rs. 8,000/- and in the under – 14 years winner will receive Rs. 7,000/- and finalist will receive Rs. 6,000/- while in the under- 12 category the winner will receive Rs. 6,000/- and finalist will receive Rs. 6,000/- as cash scholarship respectively.

Cash scholarships will be awarded to the players from the quarter-final stage in all categories. The signing-in will be held on March 18 from 2 pm to 6 pm. Participants who signed-in will be considered for draws only.