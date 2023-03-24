Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship: Sayyam Agarwal Wins Title

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 23: Sayyam Agarwal of GLTA Tennis Academy annexed the Boy’s/Girl’s Singles (Combined) – under 10 years title defeating Aarav Kandoi 4-0, 4-1 in the final in the sixth Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship – 2023, a flagship tournament of the state, organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) at the RG Baruah Sports Complex, Nehru Stadium played here on Thursday. All the finals of the Boy’s and Girl’s Singles (Under 12, 14 and 18 years) will be played from morning 7.30 am onwards.

Thursday’s results: Boy’s Singles – Under 12 years – (Semi-Final)- Rik Kumar Rout bt. Arnav Bhuyan 6-0, 6-3, Boy’s Singles – Under 14 years – (Semi-Final)- Parthiv Kalita bt. Chandra Sekhar Mohanty 6-0, 6-0, Samvid Borah bt. Ritik Rout 6-3, 2-6, 10-6, Boy’s Singles – Under 18 years – (Semi-Final)- Parthiv Kalita bt. Aditya Bikram Kaman 6-2, 6-4, Ritik Rout bt. Abhiraj Kuamr Dutta 6-1, 6-3, Girl’s Singles – Under 12 years – (Semi-Final)- Utpalakshee Saikia bt. Semiramis Barua 4-2, 4-1, Devanshi Tamuly bt. Suzanne Lourembam 1-4, 5-4, 10-6, Girl’s Singles – Under 14 years – (Semi-Final)- Naodita Sukla bt. Sernya La 6-0, 6-3, Soni Prajapati bt. Nayeem Hussain 4-6, 6-1, 10-5, Girl’s Singles – Under 18 years – (Semi-Final)- Anshita Sukla bt. Nayeem Hussain 6-2, 6-4, Namrata Das bt. Bishnupriya Borgohain 6-2, 6-2.