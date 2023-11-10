21 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 11, 2023
type here...

ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s cricket’s membership with immediate effect

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Colombo, Nov 10: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on November 10 the immediate suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership. The decision came after Sri Lanka’s disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup, where they won only two out of nine matches.

- Advertisement -

However, the suspension is not merely due to on-field performance, but also extends to allegations of corruption within the cricket board. The Sri Lankan government, led by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, had dismissed the entire board following a 302-run defeat against India in the World Cup.

Arjuna Ranatunga, the 1996 World Cup-winning captain, was appointed chairman of an interim board that includes three judges. The Sri Lankan parliament unanimously passed a resolution on November 9, supported by both ruling and opposition parties, to sack the country’s cricket governing body.

The ICC’s suspension of Sri Lanka’s membership is due to a breach of obligations as a member. The specific terms of the suspension will be determined by the ICC in the future. However, this could potentially result in Sri Lanka missing out on major ICC events, including the 2024 World Cup.

Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim: SDF demands CBI probe into Glacial Lake Outburst Flood incident

The Hills Times - 0
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Cost, Objectives, And Launch Of Craft By ISRO Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India