ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s cricket’s membership with immediate effect

HT Digital,

Colombo, Nov 10: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on November 10 the immediate suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership. The decision came after Sri Lanka’s disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup, where they won only two out of nine matches.

However, the suspension is not merely due to on-field performance, but also extends to allegations of corruption within the cricket board. The Sri Lankan government, led by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, had dismissed the entire board following a 302-run defeat against India in the World Cup.

Arjuna Ranatunga, the 1996 World Cup-winning captain, was appointed chairman of an interim board that includes three judges. The Sri Lankan parliament unanimously passed a resolution on November 9, supported by both ruling and opposition parties, to sack the country’s cricket governing body.

The ICC’s suspension of Sri Lanka’s membership is due to a breach of obligations as a member. The specific terms of the suspension will be determined by the ICC in the future. However, this could potentially result in Sri Lanka missing out on major ICC events, including the 2024 World Cup.