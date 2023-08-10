28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 10, 2023
type here...

India undefeatable in men’s hockey at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy

India enters semi- finals at the Asian Champions Trophy defeating Pakistan.

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

Delhi, Aug 10: India defeated Pakistan in the men’s hockey at the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 .
The team marked its victory with the scoreboard 4-0 and qualifies for semi-finals.

- Advertisement -

CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his excitement congratulating the team and praising them for their “electrifying display of skill and teamwork” through his twitter handle.

 

In the first quarter of the match, Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead by making the first penalty score with a strong low flick to the left of Pakistan goalie Akmal Hussain.

- Advertisement -

Harmanpreet Singh made two penalty goals while Jugraj Singh also made another penalty goal during the third quarter.
On Fridays India will be playing semifinals against Japan while Malaysia will be playing against Korea.

Together India and Pakistan has played 179 times, out of which India has won 65.32 matches ending in draws and with Pakistan leading with 82 wins.
This was India’s 65th win against the neighbouring country.

 

Smallest Dog Breeds
Smallest Dog Breeds
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally
Deadliest Plants
Deadliest Plants
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
10 Religious Plants To Worship
10 Religious Plants To Worship
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Huge amount of Cannabis seized in Assam and Tripura, 2 arrested

The Hills Times - 0
Smallest Dog Breeds 10 Superfoods To Increase Your Height Naturally Deadliest Plants Costliest Cities in India in 2023 10 Religious Plants To Worship