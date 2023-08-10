India undefeatable in men’s hockey at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy

HT DIGITAL

Delhi, Aug 10: India defeated Pakistan in the men’s hockey at the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 .

The team marked its victory with the scoreboard 4-0 and qualifies for semi-finals.

CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his excitement congratulating the team and praising them for their “electrifying display of skill and teamwork” through his twitter handle.

An electrifying display of skill and teamwork by #TeamIndia as they win the Asian Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan with a resounding 4-0 triumph. A remarkable journey to the semifinals, leading the table with 13 points. Congratulations to our outstanding Indian Hockey… pic.twitter.com/nVPzop7ezw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 10, 2023

In the first quarter of the match, Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead by making the first penalty score with a strong low flick to the left of Pakistan goalie Akmal Hussain.

Harmanpreet Singh made two penalty goals while Jugraj Singh also made another penalty goal during the third quarter.

On Fridays India will be playing semifinals against Japan while Malaysia will be playing against Korea.

Together India and Pakistan has played 179 times, out of which India has won 65.32 matches ending in draws and with Pakistan leading with 82 wins.

This was India’s 65th win against the neighbouring country.