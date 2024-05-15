31 C
IPL 2024: Punjab kings smash Rajasthan Royals with a thrilling 5 wicket victory

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 15: In a pulsating encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, propelled by a gritty half-century from their captain, Sam Curran.

The match witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball, with PBKS seizing control early on by restricting RR to a modest total of 144/9, courtesy of stellar performances from Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, RR faced a challenging start as PBKS’ bowlers applied consistent pressure, stifling their scoring opportunities and claiming crucial wickets at regular intervals.

Despite the early setbacks, Riyan Parag emerged as a beacon of resistance for RR, showcasing his batting prowess with a commendable innings, standing out as the top scorer among his teammates.

The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore sought to provide a solid foundation for RR’s innings, with Jaiswal displaying glimpses of his talent by dispatching a boundary off Sam Curran’s bowling. However, Curran swiftly responded by dismissing Jaiswal, conceding only nine runs in his initial over and setting the tone for PBKS’ disciplined bowling display.

Subsequent partnerships between Kohler-Cadmore and Sanju Samson aimed to stabilize RR’s innings, but Samson’s dismissal in the 7th over, courtesy of Nathan Ellis, dealt a blow to RR’s aspirations of building a substantial total.

Overall, PBKS’ disciplined bowling effort and Curran’s resilient batting display proved decisive in securing a hard-fought victory, highlighting the competitive spirit and excitement synonymous with IPL cricket.

