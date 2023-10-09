Jahnabi shines in Yogasana Sports Championship 2023

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, Oct 8: Jahnabi Goswami, a student of St. Theresa School in Morigaon, has achieved remarkable success by winning a medal in the FYST National PRO AM Yogasana Sports Championship-2023, which was held from September 29 to October 1 at Core University in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The young talent secured the 2nd position in the sub-junior category A (girls) of the yogasana sports championship, organized by WFF YOGA Bharat and recognized by WFF YOGA International.

In recognition of her outstanding achievement, various organisations felicitated Jahnabi at her residence in Morigaon. She is the daughter of Basanta Kr. Goswami and Jahnu Sarma Goswami.

Jahnabi Goswami has been diligently training in Satriya dance at Morigaon Shankari Sangeet Vidyalaya for three years and six months. Additionally, she has been practicing physical education at home and is currently a student at LjH Yoga School in Morigaon.

Her career has seen numerous accomplishments, including winning medals in various competitions: Morigaon District Yogasana Sports Championship-2022 in the kids’ girls category (1st position); 2nd Assam Yogasana Sports Championships 2022 in the Below 9 yrs girls category (4th position); Drunacharya Yoga Championships 2023 in the Below 8 yrs girls category (1st position); WFF-FYSI ASSAM STATE YOGA SPORTS Championships 2023 in the Sub Junior Group A (girls) category (3rd position); AAYSA District Level Championships 2023-24 under Morigaon Yogasana Sports (1st position); 3rd All Assam Sub Junior and Junior Yogasana Sports Championships 2023 under AAYSA in the Below 9 Girls category (2nd Position).