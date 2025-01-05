14 C
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Jasprit Bumrah returns to dressing room after scans

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) India skipper Jasprit Bumrah returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle, which forced him to leave the field after bowling just one over in the post-lunch session on the second day of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes in total, but his return might have eased worries in the Indian camp ahead of Australia’s second innings. 

Virat Kohli led the side in the absence of Bumrah.

The pacer has already taken 32 wickets in the series, and had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session.

Bumrah was having some discomfort, which appeared to be side strain, after bowling one over in his post-lunch spell.

He spoke to Kohli and left the field and then official broadcasters showed him leaving the venue with team’s security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay and team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV.

