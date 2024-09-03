28 C
Jorhat set to host U15 Sub-Jr National Football Championship from Sept 7

HT Correspondent
JORHAT,  Sept 2: There is good news for football lovers as Jorhat is all set to host Under-15 Sub-Junior National Football Championship  from September 7 to 19.
The All India Football Association in collaboration with Jorhat District Sports Association (JDSA) will organise the subjunior league matches at the Bapuji Stadium in Mariani and the Jorhat Stadium.
A JDSA member stated that the football league matches will be played at Mariani’s Bapuji Stadium and the opening, semi- finals and finals will be played at Jorhat Stadium.
The member further said that seventeen sub junior football teams from 17 states of India will be participating in the tourney. . The teams are  from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Pondicherry, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Assam, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh.
The tournament will be inaugurated by Union Minister and Assam Olympic Association president Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Football Association and in attendance will be president of Assam Football Association Nav Dal.
The JDSA member added that 15 sub-committees formed for tthe tournament are working round the clock to host about 500 players, officials and delegates.  w
After  40 years, a national level football tournament will be held in Jorhat. A total of 31 national football tournament matches are organised by the All India Football Association.

