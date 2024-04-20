24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 20, 2024
type here...

KL Rahul, Quinton  De Kock Fifties Propel Lucknow Super Giants To 8-Wicket Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) Fifties by skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock helped Lucknow Super Giants to beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Rahul (82, 53b, 9×4, 3×6) and De Kock (54, 43b, 5×4, 1×6), who added 134 runs for the opening wicket, played pivotal roles as LSG raced past the target of 177 in 19 overs.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, CSK rode on a controlled fifty by Ravindra Jadeja to reach 176 for six.

Apart from Jadeja (57 not out, 40b, 5×4, 1×6), Ajinkya Rahane (36, 24b, 5×4, 1×6), Moeen Ali (30, 20b, 3×6) and MS Dhoni (28 not out, 9b, 3×4, 2×6) too chipped in with handy contributions after CSK were asked to bat first.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya was the most successful bowler (2/16).

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 176/6 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 57 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 36, Moeen Ali 30, MS Dhoni 28 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/16) lost to Lucknow Super Giants: 180/2 in 19 overs (KL Rahul 82, Quinton de Kock 54) by 8 wickets.

10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Zero Voter Turnout In 6 Nagaland Districts Amid Shutdown Call

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs 10 Types Of Chilies Used In India