Lewis Hamilton all set to big goodbye to Mercedes in 2025

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 1: Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton is reportedly planning to leave Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team in 2025 to join Scuderia Ferrari, according to Sky Sports. The report suggests that the British Grand Prix driver will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari post his contract expiry in 2025.

Hamilton recently consented to a two-year deal with Mercedes, valid till the end of the 2025 season. However, he is anticipated to exit in 2024 to fill Sainz’s spot at Ferrari. Hamilton’s performance with Mercedes during the 2023 season was unimpressive, failing to secure any victory.

Regardless, he managed to end the season third with 234 points, trailing behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Ferrari and Mercedes fiercely contested for the second position in the 2023 constructor standings, with Hamilton’s team clinching the spot with a 2-point lead.

Mercedes bagged 409 points, while Ferrari managed 406 points. Red Bull secured the Constructor championship in 2023 with a total of 860 points. Hamilton hasn’t attained a top spot on the winner’s platform since December 2023. He joined Mercedes in 2013 after leaving McLaren and won six world championships with the team.

Hamilton is considered the most successful driver in Formula 1 history, with seven world championships, 103 race wins, 104 pole positions, 197 podium finishes, and over 4,600 points to his credit. The 2024 F1 season is commencing on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.