69 Get Kung-Fu Grade Belts

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 26: 2022 kung-fu grade (belt) was presented to students of martial arts in a ceremony at Bokajan Sports Association Complex by Karbi Anglong Kung-fu Sports Association.

In the ceremony, 7 Yellow, 47 Orange, 9 Green, 11 Blue, 1 Purple, 3 Brown and 1 Black belt were presented to students.

Overall, 69 students got their belts. The examination for the Kung-fu belts was conducted on May 4, 5 and 6.

KAKSA Kung-fu teacher Sifu Rajkumar, Dr. Dimbeswar Bhorali, Bijoy Hazarika, Suraj Mahanta, Dipen Sangma and others were present in the function.