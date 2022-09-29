ISPL 2022: KAAC placed in Group A; to begin campaign from Oct 10

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 28: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has been placed in Group-A of the 1st Inter Sixth Schedule Councils Premier Football League, 2022 organised by Sports & Youth Welfare department, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to start from 9 October with the motto, ‘Football is our legacy, unity is our goal.’ There are 10 teams all together.

In Group A are Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Meghalaya; Mara Autonomous District Council, Mizoram; Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Tripura; Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

While Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Meghalaya; Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, Meghalaya; Bodoland Territorial Region; Lai Autonomous District Council Mizoram and Chakma Autonomous District Council, Mizoram are in Group-B.

Five venues have been selected for the tournament. The venues are Dimakuchi playground in Udulguri district, SAI, SAG Centre, Kathalguri, Kokrajhar, District Sports Complex, Mushalpur, Baksa district, Bijni District Sports Association playground, Chirang district and Kokrajhar District Sports Association stadium, Kokrajhar.

Karbi Anglong will have their match on 10 October against Mara District Council, Mizoam at Dimakuchi playground; on 12 October is against Dima Hasao Autonomous Council at District Sports Complex, Mushalpur, Baksa; on 14 October is against Khasi Hills District Council, Meghalaya at District Sports Complex, Mushalpur, Baksa and on 16 October is against Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Tripura at Dimakuchi playground, Udalguri district.

Semi finals will be from October 20. The champion team will carry home a cash prize of Rs.3 lakhs and trophy, runners up team with cash prize of Rs. 2 lakhs and trophy and third place with a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh and trophy. The Man of the tournament will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 25, 000 with trophy, highest scorer of Rs. 25, 000 and trophy and Man of the Match of Rs. 10, 000 with trophy in every match.