Kalyan Kumar Das elected GLTA president

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: A new body of the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) was formed during its annual general meeting held on November 14 here with its president Kalyan Kumar Das in the chair. The meeting nominated former renowned tennis player of the state and the chairman and managing director of Pride-East Entertainment (P) Limited Riniki Bhuyan Sarma as the chief patron and also nominated Pronoy Bordoloi, Anirban Das, Kishore Jayanta Madhab as the patrons of the association respectively.

Eminent tennis player, sports organiser and sports pensioner Kalyan Kumar Das was elected unopposed as the president while Bhaskar Sarma and Debangshu Bora were elected as the general secretary and the treasurer of the association respectively for the year 2022-2024.

The meeting adopted the general secretary’s annual report and the Treasurer’s Audited Statement of Accounts for the year 2021-2022. The meeting discussed various matters related to the development of the Association and opined that the motto of the Association “Tennis for All” may be given maximum importance in the years to come.

In one of the crucial decisions, the meeting opted to change its name. The association will be known as Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA) instead of its old name Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association, from now onwards. The Tennis Academy run by the Association at the premises of the RG Baruah Sports Complex, Nehru Stadium, Guwahati will also be renamed as GTA Tennis Academy.

Apart from that, the meeting also decided to carry forward the initiatives of the Association to develop a property of its own to work for the development and promotion of the game of tennis in the region. Already discussions were held and the members of the Association met the chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard where the chief minister assured all necessary help to the Association.

The meeting further elected Dr. Madhuryya Hazarika as the Working Presiden,, Raja Kakati, Hrishikesh Bijoy Das, Dilip Pathak and Bhaskar Barman as Vice-Presidents, Dhiraj Dutta and Ajay Das as Joint Secretaries and Dr. Bikash Bawri, Rituraj Bhagawati, Samar Deka, Rajeshh Baruah and Shyam Barua as the Executive Committee Members.