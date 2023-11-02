22 C
75th Id Cup Football Tournament : Assam police beat

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 1: In an ongoing match in the 75th ID Cup Football Prize Money Tournament at Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium, the former defending champion Assam Police secured a 2-0 victory against North East United FC, earning a spot in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

It is worth noting that North East United FC participated in the ID Cup Football Tournament for the first time and was eliminated after their debut match against Assam Police.

The first half of the match ended in a 0-0 draw. However, in the 52nd minute of the second half, a costly own goal was accidentally scored by Hangsing of North East United FC. Following that, Rakesh Das netted the second goal for Assam Police.

In another match of the same tournament held at the Dhing Sports Association playground, ASEB, led by Jubangbla Brahma’s hat-trick, defeated Lokasoccer Club, Karela, with a score of 5-0. Jubangbla Brahma scored three goals in the 21st, 22nd, and 33rd minutes of the match. Chandan Barman and Dwijraj Bodo scored the other two goals in the 62nd minute and just before the end of the match, respectively.

