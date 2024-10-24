Maria’s Public School students in CBSE National Chess Championship

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: Maria’s Public School, Guwahati students Tanmay Rajbongshi, Sahaj Gupta, Anish Goswami and Nihad Islam Hazarika will take part in CBSE National Chess Championship under-17 category.

The tournament will be held from October 25 to 28, 2024 at La Bossom School, Jaladhar Punjab. They are selected on the basis of their performances in CBSE Far East Zone Chess Championship held in Royal Global School, Guwahati from September 20 to 22.

Suja ul Hazarika and Ananta Goswami will accompany the team as manager and coach respectively.

