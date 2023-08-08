25.9 C
PCB Re-Appoints Inzamam-Ul-Haq As Chief Selector

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Karachi, Aug 7 (PTI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday re-appointed the legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq as its chief selector, bringing back the former skipper for the role for a second term.

Inzamam, 53, had earlier held the position of chief selector between 2016 and 2019.

The 1992 World Cup winner had given his consent last week to become a paid selector.

Inzamam has played 120 Tests, making 8830 runs at an average of 49.60 with 25 hundreds and 46 fifties.

From 378 ODIs, Inzamam amassed 11739 runs at 39.52 with 10 centuries and 83 fifties. He had also played a lone T20I for his country.

In his latest role as the chief selector, Inzamam will succeed Haroon Rasheed who stepped down last month.

Some very important assignments are in front of Inzamam as his primary task will be to name Pakistan squad for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India across October and November.

It may be recalled that Inzamam had picked Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 as well. Now, the fate would have him drafting in the Pakistan squad for another World Cup four years down the line.

Apart from the World Cup, Inzamam will also have to pick Pakistan teams for Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka between August 31 and September 17, and the three-match ODIs against Afghanistan, beginning in the island nation from August 22.

