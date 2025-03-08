18.7 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 8, 2025
type here...

Playoffs-bound NorthEast United FC target first ISL win in Shillong

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, March 7: Their play-offs berth secured, NorthEast United FC will target their first Indian Super League win in the picturesque hill town when they face East Bengal FC here on Saturday.

The Highlanders have qualified for the playoffs with 35 points from 23 games on the back of nine wins and eight draws. They will want to enter the playoffs with another victory.

- Advertisement -

East Bengal FC are eighth with 28 points and will hope to cap off the campaign by extending their strong record against NorthEast United FC, having lost just once in their last six meetings and scoring in each of those contests.

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, marking the seventh time this season they have netted three or more goals in a single game, as only Mohun Bagan Super Giant have achieved this more times (nine) in ISL 2024-25.

Notably, the Highlanders’ seven such high-scoring games this season equal their combined tally from the last three seasons.

The Highlanders have lost their last two home games by similar 0-2 scorelines. The last time they failed to find the back of the net in three successive home matches was between December 2019 and February 2020.

- Advertisement -

NEUFC are the fourth highest scoring teams with 42 strikes. Alaaeddine Ajaraie had netted 21 times, but the joint-best in the list next are Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach with five goals each.

East Bengal FC are currently unbeaten in their last three away games in ISL 2024-25 (W2 D1). A win or a draw in this match would set a new club record for their longest such sequence in ISL history.

East Bengal FC have laid a potent offside trap this season, catching opponents offside 60 times, more than any other side in the competition. This also means that they play a slightly high defensive line at times, which could leave their backline exposed too.

The two sides have played nine games against each other, with NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC winning four and three times respectively. Two matches have produced draws.

- Advertisement -

Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Firstcry.com opens store in Margherita

The Hills Times -
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback