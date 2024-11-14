Ponting, Langer could skip Perth Test commentary gig due to IPL auction in Jeddah

Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and his longtime teammate Justin Langer could potentially miss out commentating on the opening Test against India at Perth, starting November 22, due to commitments with their respective IPL teams for the mega auctions in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

According to Australian newspaper ‘The Age’, “Channel Seven could be without Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer for parts of the Perth Test due to a clash of commitments, and Australia may lose a vital backroom coach for the start of the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar series in a potential stand-off with Indian cricket.”

Ponting, who has been appointed the head coach of Punjab Kings and Langer, who will be in his second season with Lucknow Super Giants, could be present at the IPL auction table for their respective franchises along with Australian team assistant coach Daniel Vettori, who is in-charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Unless (Channel) Seven and Cricket Australia can protect their interests against powerful cricket authorities in India, Ponting, Langer and Australia assistant coach Dan Vettori will likely be in Saudi Arabia holding a paddle at the IPL’s mega player auction in Jeddah instead of being at Optus Stadium when the first Test reaches its conclusion,” the paper reported.

‘Seven’ has a seven-year AUD 1.5 billion deal with Foxtel for broadcast of the game in Australia and even that, many fear, can’t stop Ponting or Langer from missing the last three days of the Perth Test.

Last year, Ponting, then coaching Delhi Capitals, left after day three of the Perth Test to attend the auction, while Langer stayed through till the end of the match. Vettori completed his duties with Australia before attending last year’s auction, held two days after the Perth Test finished.

“As of Wednesday morning, no decision had been made on whether Vettori would stay with the team through the entire Test or leave early for the auction, according to a team source with knowledge of the situation,” ‘The Age’ reported.

