Friday, July 12, 2024
PV Sindhu's smash speed, Jena's throw celebrated in Mumbai ahead of Olympics

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, javelin thrower Kishore Jena and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh are some of the athletes whose feats are being celebrated in the city in leadup to the Paris Olympics, starting July 26.

An outdoor campaign was launched here on Thursday to celebrate the ‘champions of the game’ by sports goods manufacturing company Puma, which has partnered with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as their official footwear partner for the Olympics.

A total of 45 Indian athletes bound for the Olympics will represent the German company, whose ‘See the Game Like We Do’ campaign aims to celebrate the feats of the sportspersons here.

“(The) double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu’s powerful smash, Olympic bronze medallist and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s ability to stop the fastest balls with ease with a series of larger-than-life outdoor spectacles across Mumbai, as it shows Asian Games medalist Kishore Jena’s throw, equivalent to the height of a skyscraper,” Puma said in a release.

“Sindhu’s speed of a smash at 349 kmph is 3x the speed of Mumbai’s iconic Central Line route. Her exemplary achievement is visualised across the coaches with imagery splashed across coaches of the local train on this route,” it added.

Jena’s best throw at 87.54m will be commemorated with his image on the facade of a similar sized structure in Prabhadevi.

Sreejesh been illustrated on a digital billboard on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) serving the cities of Mumbai and Thane.

Over 100 Indian athletes will receive podium and travel footwear, trolleys, backpacks, sippers, yoga mats, headbands, wristbands, socks and towels, designed to maximise their training and comfort during the Paris Olympics.

“The IOA is deeply committed to enhancing India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics, and such collaborations are a crucial step towards achieving that goal,” IOA president PT Usha said.

