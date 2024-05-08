21.7 C
Rohit Sharma Takes Good Decisions Under Pressure, His Presence Will Be Key In T20 WC: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Rohit Sharma is a sensible captain who takes good decisions under pressure and his presence will be crucial for India, feels former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who wishes to see his “close friend” win the elusive T20 World Cup next month.

Besides reaching the final of the 50-over World Cup and the WTC Final last year, India made the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup under Rohit’s captaincy.
The opener is set to lead the ‘Men in Blue’ once again at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, starting on June 2.

“(Rohit’s presence is going to be) very crucial. I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure. And he’s the one to take them,” Yuvraj, who is the T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador, told ICC.

The World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia saw India’s quest for an ICC title stretch to 10 years with their last victory dating back to the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Yuvraj feels India needs someone with Rohit’s expertise to lead the Indian team at the marquee event.
He was the captain when we lost in the (Cricket World Cup) 50-over final (in 2023). He has won five IPL trophies as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India.”
Yuvraj has witnessed Rohit’s journey since the 37-year-old made his debut for the Indian team as a teenager way back in 2007.

Recalling his first impressing of the flamboyant opener, Yuvraj joked 天ery poor English.”
“Very funny guy. From the streets of Borivali (in Mumbai), we always tease him. But a great guy at heart.”

Yuvraj’s final season as an active cricketer came under Rohit’s captaincy at MI.
“The more success he’s had, he has never changed as a person. That’s the beauty of Rohit Sharma. Fun-loving, always having fun with the guys, A great leader on the park and one of my closest friends from cricket.

“I really want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy and a World Cup medal. He really deserves it.”

