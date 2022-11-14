25 C
Samarth Vyas Double Ton Lifts Saurasthra To 282-Run Win Over Manipur

Sports
New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Saurashtra opener Samarth Vyas recorded a magnificent double century while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja bagged an incredible 7/10 as their team crushed Manipur by 282 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Manipur won the toss and opted to field first in the Group A game, after which the minnows from the northeast were subjected to a brutal onslaught for a major part of the 50 overs at the Jamia Millia University Cricket Ground.

Thanks to Vyas’ 131-ball 200 and Harvik Desai’s 100 off 107 deliveries, Saurashtra posted a record 397 for four. The previous team highest total was set by Gujarat, who made 363 for six against Vidarbha in the previous season.
In reply, Manipur were all out for a paltry 115 as Dharmendrasinh Jadeja finished with incredible figures of 7/10 in 10 overs, including as many as six maidens.
Vyas smashed nine sixes and 20 boundaries during his stay in the middle while his opening partner, wicketkeeper Desai, hit two maximums and nine boundaries.

The duo of Vyas and Desai took the opponent bowlers to the cleaners through the innings while stitching a massive first-wicket partnership of 282 runs. The Saurashtra openers batted till the 37th over before Desai was caught by Ajay Lamabam off a Johnson Singh delivery.

Vyas continued with his aggressive ways until Bishworjit Konthoujam ended his stay in the 45th over, getting the Saurashtra opener caught by Rex Singh.
Indian Test star Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a 40-ball 44 to stretch Saurashtra’s score.

In the day’s other Group A matches, Uttar Pradesh beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets, while Tripura stunned Hyderabad by seven wickets.

