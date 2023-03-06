Sania Ends Her Career At Place Where It Began

HYDERABAD, March 5 (PTI): With ‘happy tears’, Indian tennis legend SaniaMirza on Sunday ended her path-breaking journey as a player at the place where it all began. By playing in exhibition matches featuring RohanBopanna, Yuvraj Singh and her ‘best friend’ BethanieMettek Sands, Sania finally said goodbye to her illustrious career at the LalBahadur Tennis Stadium, the venue where she signalled her arrival on the big stage with a historic WTA singles title triumph nearly two decades ago.

The exhibition games were watched by eminent personalities, including union law minister KirenRijiju and former India cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Having arrived at the venue in a swanky red car, the 36-year-old Sania was greeted by cheering fans that also included prominent personalities. Sania, who turned emotional while giving her farewell speech, said the greatest honour for her has been to play for the country for 20 years. On the occasion, the six-time Grand Slam winner (three in women’s doubles and as many in mixed doubles) played two mixed doubles exhibition matches and won both of them.

The venue, where she had won some memorable titles, wore a festive look with banners like ‘Celebrating The Legacy of SaniaMirza’ put up. Some fans held placardsthat read ‘thank you for the memories’ and ‘we will miss you, Sania’. Spectators, mostly school children, cheered her as she entered the court. “I am so excited to play my last match in front of you all,” she said, speaking ahead of the match. Rijiju, who was formerly the union sports minister, Telangana minister K TRamaRao,AzharuddinandYuvraj were among the guests present at the venue. “I have come to Hyderabad for SaniaMirza’s send-off, her farewell match. I am delighted to see so many people turning up for this. SaniaMirza is an inspiration not just for Indian tennis but for India sports too,” said Rijiju.

“When I was the sports minister I used to be in touch with Sania. I wish her all the very best for her future endeavours.” Her family members and friends were also present at the venue. After the match, Sania was felicitated by Rama Rao and Telangana sports minister V SrinivasGoud. “The greatest honour for me has been to play for my country for 20 years. It is every athlete’s dream to represent their country at the highest level. I was able to do that,” Sania, who thanked everyone for supporting her in her journey, said.

As fans cheered her, Sania turned emotional. “These are very, very happy tears. I could not have asked for a better send-off,” she said. Though she may have retired,she is going to be part of tennis and sportsin India and in Telangana,she said. She hoped that “many, many Sanias” would emerge in the country.