Monday, November 20, 2023
World Cup 2023 final: Australia clinches title after defeating India by 6 wickets

HT Digital,

Ahmedabad, Nov 19: India’s historic chase for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title ended with defeat after losing to Australia by 6 wickets. Australia conquered the title after chasing 240 runs posed by India.

The Indian cricket team’s innings kicked off with aggressive batting from Rohit Sharma. Nevertheless, Mitchell Starc dismissed the in-form Shubman Gill early on.

Rohit and Virat Kohli then partnered, but Rohit was caught by Travis Head off Glenn Maxwell, falling three runs short of his fifty. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were instrumental in Australia’s bowling, causing issues for the Indian batsmen.

Pat Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer, disrupting India’s middle order. Despite KL Rahul’s fifty and a last stand from Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, India posted a total of 240 runs in 50 overs. Australia’s innings started with a setback as Mohammed Shami dismissed David Warner and Jasprit Bumrah sent back Mitchell Marsh.

Despite their high economy rate, the Indian bowlers managed to take out two key Australian top-order batsmen, keeping the match in balance.

