26.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 6, 2025
type here...

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer guide Rajasthan Royals to 50-run win against Punjab Kings

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mullanpur, Apr 5 (PTI): Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing a fine half-century and England fast bowler Jofra Archer (3/35) rattling the top-order in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals, riding on Jaiswal’s 45-ball 67, skipper Sanju Samson’s 26-ball 38 and Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 43, helped their team to an imposing 205 for 4 after being put in to bat by PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

- Advertisement -

In reply, PBKS lost four quick wickets to be in dire straits at 4/43 before Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) steadied the ship with an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Related Posts:

But their departure in quick succession took the fight out of the PBKS camp and were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 205 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Sanju Samson 38, Riyan Parag 43 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/37).

- Advertisement -

Punjab Kings 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 62, Glenn Maxwell 40; Jofra Archer 3/25, Sandeep Sharma 2/21, Maheesh Theekshana 2/26).

10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

KL Rahul-inspired DC crush CSK by 25 runs to break 15-year...

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April 8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India