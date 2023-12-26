17 C
Yoga Girl Nidhi Dogra Won Silver Medal At The National Level

HAMIRPUR (HP), Dec 25: Popularly known as the “rubber doll,” Nidhi Dogra has won the Silver medal at the 67th National School Games held recently in Kolkata.

Dogra, a Class 10 student of Super Magnet Senior Secondary School, Pratap Nagar, Hamirpur, won the medal in the national-level artistic yoga competition in the National Yogasana School Sports Competition, said her father, Shashi Kumar, who is also her coach.

Dogra aced five out of seven asanas in the games held from December 19 to 21, he added.

The resident of Khiund village has won several won medals at national and international level and holds six world records. She has also won several reality shows.

She is the brand ambassador of Yoga World Book of Records.

Dogra said she worked very hard to win the medal and had practised for four hours every day at home for this competition. (PTI)

