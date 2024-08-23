30 C
5 km Area Around 250-Year-Old Heritage Sites in Assam to be Declared Protected Zones

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces that a 5 km radius around heritage sites, like Mandirs or Namghars over 250 years old, will be declared protected areas.

HT Digital

August 23, Friday: In a significant move to preserve Assam’s cultural heritage, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a 5 km radius around heritage structures, such as Mandirs or Namghars that are at least 250 years old, will be declared as protected areas. This new regulation will strictly control land transactions within these zones, allowing only those between families who have resided in the area for three generations or more.

This initiative aims to safeguard the historical and cultural integrity of these ancient sites by preventing the influx of external buyers and ensuring that the land remains within the local community. The announcement, made by CM Sarma through a tweet, reflects the government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s rich cultural legacy for future generations.

