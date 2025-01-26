HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT Jan 25: Five books were launched by principal of Gosai Gaon BEd College and Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Ajit Boro. The books were launched at a solemn function held at the Golden Jubilee of the Sadao Brahma Dharma Committee at Jouhaulau Daimalu Pathar in Gohpur on January 21.

The books launched were ‘Adhyatmik Lamajoung Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’ by Hemant Brahma; ‘Satya Sadaya Jai’ by Ranjan Narzary; ‘Sanathi Maithaini Cher Cher Dai Bana’ by Ajit Boro’s father Kartik Boro; ‘The Jaikhalong’ by Raja Narzary and ‘History of Sadao Brahma Dharma Yuva Samiti’ jointly written by Hemant Brahma, Ranjan Narzary and Ranjay Brahma.

Ajit Boro, a prominent writer, said he wished his father to write more books in the future and contribute to the society.

The event was attended by president, Sadao Brahma Dharma committee, Ashwini Kumar Swargiary; secretary, Zakhat Chandra Brahma; vice president, Fatendra Basumatari; executive president of reception committee, Birendra Basumatari; Secretary, Bhadrasingh Swargiary and popular artists Bere Mudai Musahari and popular singer Funja Musahari.

Boro urged the young generation to keep themselves busy and keep away from bad associations by writing books.

